Audible 薪资

Audible的薪资范围从低端的业务运营年度总薪酬$53,890到高端的信息技术专家$525,300。 Levels.fyi 从{{company}}的现任和前任员工那里收集匿名且经过验证的薪资数据。 Audible. 最后更新： 8/22/2025

$160K

软件工程师
SDE I $178K
SDE II $301K

后端软件工程师

全栈软件工程师

商业智能工程师

数据科学家
Median $225K
软件工程经理
Median $360K

产品经理
Median $220K
项目经理
Median $137K
招聘人员
Median $150K
技术项目经理
Median $192K
业务运营
$53.9K
业务分析师
$112K
财务分析师
$161K
人力资源
$169K
信息技术专家
$525K
法律
$393K
管理咨询顾问
$101K
市场运营
$189K
用户体验研究员
$168K
归属期

5%

1

15%

2

40%

3

40%

4

股票类型
RSU

在Audible，RSUs受4年归属期的约束：

  • 5% 归属期 1st- (5.00% 每年)

  • 15% 归属期 2nd- (15.00% 每年)

  • 40% 归属期 3rd- (20.00% 每半年)

  • 40% 归属期 4th- (20.00% 每半年)

25%

1

35%

2

40%

3

股票类型
RSU

在Audible，RSUs受3年归属期的约束：

  • 25% 归属期 1st- (25.00% 每年)

  • 35% 归属期 2nd- (35.00% 每年)

  • 40% 归属期 3rd- (40.00% 每年)

常见问题

据报道，Audible最高薪的职位是信息技术专家 at the Common Range Average level，年总薪酬为$525,300。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票薪酬和奖金。
据报道，Audible的年总薪酬中位数为$178,375。

