Astranis
Astranis 福利

保险、健康和福祉
  • Vision Insurance

  • Health Insurance

  • Dental Insurance

  • PTO (Vacation / Personal Days)

    Unlimited

  • Free Lunch

  • Maternity Leave

  • Paternity Leave

  • Sick Time

  • Employee Assistance Program

    • 居家
  • Remote Work

    • 财务和退休
  • Flexible Spending Account (FSA)

  • 401k

    • 其他
  • Donation Match

