Aston
  Russia

Aston 后端软件工程师 薪资 在Russia

Aston in Russia的后端软件工程师薪酬包中位数为每yearRUB 1.89M。 查看Aston总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 11/11/2025

薪酬中位数
company icon
Aston
Software Engineer
Rostov-On-Don, RO, Russia
年薪总额
RUB 1.89M
级别
M2
基本工资
RUB 1.89M
Stock (/yr)
RUB 0
奖金
RUB 0
在职年限
2 年
工作经验
2 年
职业等级是什么 Aston?
最新薪资提交
常见问题

Aston in Russia后端软件工程师职位的最高薪酬套餐为年度总薪酬RUB 3,269,962。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
Aston in Russia后端软件工程师职位的年度总薪酬中位数为RUB 1,885,631。

