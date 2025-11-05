公司目录
Aston
在这里工作？ 认领您的公司
    Levels FYI Logo
  • 薪资
  • 软件工程师

  • 所有软件工程师薪资

  • Moscow Metro Area

Aston 软件工程师 薪资 在Moscow Metro Area

Aston in Moscow Metro Area的软件工程师薪酬包中位数为每yearRUB 877K。 查看Aston总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 11/5/2025

薪酬中位数
company icon
Aston
Software Engineer
Moscow, MC, Russia
年薪总额
RUB 877K
级别
L3
基本工资
RUB 877K
Stock (/yr)
RUB 0
奖金
RUB 0
在职年限
0-1 年
工作经验
0-1 年
职业等级是什么 Aston?
Block logo
+RUB 4.69M
Robinhood logo
+RUB 7.2M
Stripe logo
+RUB 1.62M
Datadog logo
+RUB 2.83M
Verily logo
+RUB 1.78M
Don't get lowballed
最新薪资提交
添加添加薪资添加薪资待遇

公司

地点 | 日期

职级名称

标签

工作经验年限

总计 / 在该公司

总薪酬

基础薪资 | 股票 (年) | 奖金
未找到薪资数据
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
导出数据查看职位空缺
实习薪资

贡献数据

在您的收件箱中获取已验证薪资

订阅已验证的 软件工程师 职位信息.您将通过邮件收到薪酬详情明细。 了解更多

本网站受reCAPTCHA和谷歌 隐私政策 服务条款 保护。

包含职位

提交新职位

后端软件工程师

常见问题

Aston in Moscow Metro Area软件工程师职位的最高薪酬套餐为年度总薪酬RUB 3,217,396。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
Aston in Moscow Metro Area软件工程师职位的年度总薪酬中位数为RUB 876,727。

推荐职位

    未找到Aston的推荐职位

相关公司

  • Spotify
  • Pinterest
  • Databricks
  • Netflix
  • Airbnb
  • 查看所有公司 ➜

其他资源