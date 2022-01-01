公司目录
ASSURANCE IQ
ASSURANCE IQ 薪资

ASSURANCE IQ的薪资范围从市场营销运营职位的年总薪酬$63,315（低端）到软件工程经理职位的$261,300（高端）。 Levels.fyi收集来自{{companyName}}现任和前任员工的匿名且经过验证的薪资数据 ASSURANCE IQ. 最后更新： 9/12/2025

$160K

产品经理
Median $156K
会计师
$93.1K
数据科学家
$152K

市场营销
$93.5K
市场营销运营
$63.3K
产品设计师
$186K
项目群经理
$111K
软件工程经理
$261K
技术项目经理
$173K
归属时间表

10%

1

20%

2

40%

3

30%

4

股票类型
RSU

在ASSURANCE IQ，RSUs采用4年归属时间表：

  • 10% 归属于 1st- (10.00% 年度)

  • 20% 归属于 2nd- (20.00% 年度)

  • 40% 归属于 3rd- (40.00% 年度)

  • 30% 归属于 4th- (30.00% 年度)

常见问题

The highest paying role reported at ASSURANCE IQ is 软件工程经理 at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $261,300. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at ASSURANCE IQ is $152,348.

其他资源