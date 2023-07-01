公司目录
热门见解
  • 贡献一些关于Artboard Studio的独特见解，这可能对其他人有帮助（例如，面试技巧、团队选择、独特文化等）。
    • 关于

    Artboard Studio is an online graphics and motion design tool that offers a wide range of mockup items and templates. It enables collaboration and sharing for freelancers, agencies, and enterprise teams. The company values curiosity and creativity, believing that they are essential for success. Their mission is to shape the future of digital marketing design by providing a comprehensive online design tool for designers, agencies, and marketing teams. They aim to offer features such as mood boards, collaboration tools, automated size generation, and campaign optimization based on desired KPIs.

    https://artboard.studio
    网站
    2016
    成立年份
    31
    员工人数
    $1M-$10M
    预计收入
    总部

    特色职位

      未找到Artboard Studio的特色职位

