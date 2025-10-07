Arm in Greater Austin Area的ASIC Engineer薪酬范围从Graduate Hardware Engineer级别的每year$168K到Principal Hardware Engineer级别的每year$382K。 year薪酬 in Greater Austin Area包的中位数总计为$315K。 查看Arm总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 10/7/2025
等级名称
总计
基本工资
股票 ()
奖金
Graduate Hardware Engineer
$168K
$132K
$23.5K
$12.5K
Hardware Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Hardware Engineer
$194K
$152K
$27.4K
$14.6K
Staff Hardware Engineer
$268K
$187K
$60.5K
$21K
25%
年 1
25%
年 2
25%
年 3
25%
年 4
在Arm，股票/股权授予采用4年归属时间表：
25% 归属于 1st-年 (25.00% 年度)
25% 归属于 2nd-年 (2.08% 每月)
25% 归属于 3rd-年 (2.08% 每月)
25% 归属于 4th-年 (2.08% 每月)