Appian 全栈软件工程师 薪资 在Chennai Metropolitan Area

Appian in Chennai Metropolitan Area的全栈软件工程师薪酬Software Engineer 2级别为每year₹2.76M。 year薪酬 in Chennai Metropolitan Area包的中位数总计为₹2.76M。 查看Appian总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 11/11/2025

平均薪酬按 等级
添加薪酬对比等级
等级名称
总计
基本工资
股票 ()
奖金
Software Engineer 1
(入门级)
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Software Engineer 2
₹2.76M
₹2.52M
₹65.6K
₹170K
Senior Software Engineer 1
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Senior Software Engineer 2
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
最新薪资提交
归属时间表

20%

1

20%

2

20%

3

20%

4

20%

5

股票类型
RSU

在Appian，RSUs采用5年归属时间表：

  • 20% 归属于 1st- (20.00% 年度)

  • 20% 归属于 2nd- (20.00% 年度)

  • 20% 归属于 3rd- (20.00% 年度)

  • 20% 归属于 4th- (20.00% 年度)

  • 20% 归属于 5th- (20.00% 年度)



常见问题

Appian in Chennai Metropolitan Area全栈软件工程师职位的最高薪酬套餐为年度总薪酬₹5,060,360。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
Appian in Chennai Metropolitan Area全栈软件工程师职位的年度总薪酬中位数为₹2,827,564。

