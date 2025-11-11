Appian in Chennai Metropolitan Area的全栈软件工程师薪酬Software Engineer 2级别为每year₹2.76M。 year薪酬 in Chennai Metropolitan Area包的中位数总计为₹2.76M。 查看Appian总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 11/11/2025
等级名称
总计
基本工资
股票 ()
奖金
Software Engineer 1
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Software Engineer 2
₹2.76M
₹2.52M
₹65.6K
₹170K
Senior Software Engineer 1
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Senior Software Engineer 2
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
公司
职级名称
工作经验年限
总薪酬
|未找到薪资数据
20%
年 1
20%
年 2
20%
年 3
20%
年 4
20%
年 5
在Appian，RSUs采用5年归属时间表：
20% 归属于 1st-年 (20.00% 年度)
20% 归属于 2nd-年 (20.00% 年度)
20% 归属于 3rd-年 (20.00% 年度)
20% 归属于 4th-年 (20.00% 年度)
20% 归属于 5th-年 (20.00% 年度)