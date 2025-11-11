Appian in United States的全栈软件工程师薪酬范围从Software Engineer 1级别的每year$121K到Senior Software Engineer 1级别的每year$182K。 year薪酬 in United States包的中位数总计为$130K。 查看Appian总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 11/11/2025
等级名称
总计
基本工资
股票 ()
奖金
Software Engineer 1
$121K
$113K
$356
$7.7K
Software Engineer 2
$155K
$141K
$3.8K
$10.7K
Senior Software Engineer 1
$182K
$175K
$2.5K
$5K
Senior Software Engineer 2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
20%
年 1
20%
年 2
20%
年 3
20%
年 4
20%
年 5
在Appian，RSUs采用5年归属时间表：
20% 归属于 1st-年 (20.00% 年度)
20% 归属于 2nd-年 (20.00% 年度)
20% 归属于 3rd-年 (20.00% 年度)
20% 归属于 4th-年 (20.00% 年度)
20% 归属于 5th-年 (20.00% 年度)