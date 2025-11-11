ANZ in Australia的站点可靠性工程师薪酬范围从Junior Software Engineer级别的每yearA$119K到Software Engineer级别的每yearA$149K。 year薪酬 in Australia包的中位数总计为A$159K。 查看ANZ总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 11/11/2025
等级名称
总计
基本工资
股票 ()
奖金
Junior Software Engineer
A$119K
A$116K
A$0
A$3.6K
Software Engineer
A$149K
A$146K
A$0
A$3.4K
Senior Software Engineer
A$ --
A$ --
A$ --
A$ --
Lead Software Engineer
A$ --
A$ --
A$ --
A$ --
公司
职级名称
工作经验年限
总薪酬
