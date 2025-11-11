ANZ in Greater Melbourne Area的后端软件工程师薪酬范围从Junior Software Engineer级别的每yearA$109K到Senior Software Engineer级别的每yearA$189K。 year薪酬 in Greater Melbourne Area包的中位数总计为A$144K。 查看ANZ总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 11/11/2025
等级名称
总计
基本工资
股票 ()
奖金
Junior Software Engineer
A$109K
A$109K
A$0
A$503.3
Software Engineer
A$131K
A$128K
A$0
A$3.3K
Senior Software Engineer
A$189K
A$184K
A$0
A$4.3K
Lead Software Engineer
A$ --
A$ --
A$ --
A$ --
公司
职级名称
工作经验年限
总薪酬
|未找到薪资数据
