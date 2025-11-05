ANZ in Greater Melbourne Area的软件工程师薪酬范围从Junior Software Engineer级别的每yearA$115K到Lead Software Engineer级别的每yearA$216K。 year薪酬 in Greater Melbourne Area包的中位数总计为A$166K。 查看ANZ总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 11/5/2025
等级名称
总计
基本工资
股票
奖金
Junior Software Engineer
A$115K
A$114K
A$0
A$978.3
Software Engineer
A$135K
A$132K
A$0
A$2.7K
Senior Software Engineer
A$182K
A$179K
A$0
A$2.9K
Lead Software Engineer
A$216K
A$207K
A$0
A$9.2K
公司
职级名称
工作经验年限
总薪酬
