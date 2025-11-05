公司目录
Anyscale
Anyscale 软件工程师 薪资 在San Francisco Bay Area

Anyscale in San Francisco Bay Area的软件工程师薪酬包中位数为每year$350K。 查看Anyscale总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 11/5/2025

薪酬中位数
company icon
Anyscale
Software Engineer
San Francisco, CA
年薪总额
$350K
级别
L7
基本工资
$350K
Stock (/yr)
$0
奖金
$0
在职年限
2 年
工作经验
14 年
职业等级是什么 Anyscale?
Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
最新薪资提交
实习薪资

归属时间表

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

在Anyscale，股票/股权授予采用4年归属时间表：

  • 25% 归属于 1st- (25.00% 年度)

  • 25% 归属于 2nd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 归属于 3rd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 归属于 4th- (2.08% 每月)



常见问题

Anyscale in San Francisco Bay Area软件工程师职位的最高薪酬套餐为年度总薪酬$525,000。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
Anyscale in San Francisco Bay Area软件工程师职位的年度总薪酬中位数为$322,500。

其他资源