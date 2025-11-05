Ansys in Greater Bengaluru的软件工程师薪酬范围从P1级别的每year₹2.09M到P4级别的每year₹4.61M。 year薪酬 in Greater Bengaluru包的中位数总计为₹4.84M。 查看Ansys总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 11/5/2025
等级名称
总计
基本工资
股票
奖金
P1
₹2.09M
₹1.79M
₹257K
₹43.2K
P2
₹2.74M
₹2.11M
₹342K
₹281K
P3
₹4.45M
₹3.35M
₹961K
₹137K
P4
₹4.61M
₹3.71M
₹767K
₹130K
公司
职级名称
工作经验年限
总薪酬
33%
年 1
33%
年 2
33%
年 3
在Ansys，RSUs采用3年归属时间表：
33% 归属于 1st-年 (33.00% 年度)
33% 归属于 2nd-年 (33.00% 年度)
33% 归属于 3rd-年 (33.00% 年度)