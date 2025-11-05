公司目录
Ansys
在这里工作？ 认领您的公司
    Levels FYI Logo
  • 薪资
  • 软件工程师

  • 所有软件工程师薪资

  • Greater Bengaluru

Ansys 软件工程师 薪资 在Greater Bengaluru

Ansys in Greater Bengaluru的软件工程师薪酬范围从P1级别的每year₹2.09M到P4级别的每year₹4.61M。 year薪酬 in Greater Bengaluru包的中位数总计为₹4.84M。 查看Ansys总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 11/5/2025

平均薪酬按 薪酬按 等级
添加薪酬对比等级
等级名称
总计
基本工资
股票
奖金
P1
Software Engineer 1(入门级)
₹2.09M
₹1.79M
₹257K
₹43.2K
P2
Software Engineer 2
₹2.74M
₹2.11M
₹342K
₹281K
P3
Senior Software Engineer
₹4.45M
₹3.35M
₹961K
₹137K
P4
Lead Software Engineer
₹4.61M
₹3.71M
₹767K
₹130K
查看 4 更多等级
添加薪酬对比等级
Block logo
+₹5.02M
Robinhood logo
+₹7.7M
Stripe logo
+₹1.73M
Datadog logo
+₹3.03M
Verily logo
+₹1.9M
Don't get lowballed
最新薪资提交
添加添加薪资添加薪资待遇

公司

地点 | 日期

职级名称

标签

工作经验年限

总计 / 在该公司

总薪酬

基础薪资 | 股票 (年) | 奖金
未找到薪资数据
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
导出数据查看职位空缺
实习薪资

归属时间表

33%

1

33%

2

33%

3

股票类型
RSU

在Ansys，RSUs采用3年归属时间表：

  • 33% 归属于 1st- (33.00% 年度)

  • 33% 归属于 2nd- (33.00% 年度)

  • 33% 归属于 3rd- (33.00% 年度)



在您的收件箱中获取已验证薪资

订阅已验证的 软件工程师 职位信息.您将通过邮件收到薪酬详情明细。 了解更多

本网站受reCAPTCHA和谷歌 隐私政策 服务条款 保护。

包含职位

提交新职位

后端软件工程师

全栈软件工程师

生产软件工程师

研究科学家

常见问题

Ansys in Greater Bengaluru软件工程师职位的最高薪酬套餐为年度总薪酬₹5,482,081。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
Ansys in Greater Bengaluru软件工程师职位的年度总薪酬中位数为₹2,754,165。

推荐职位

    未找到Ansys的推荐职位

相关公司

  • Perficient
  • Zebra Technologies
  • Mercury Systems
  • RealPage
  • Northrop Grumman
  • 查看所有公司 ➜

其他资源