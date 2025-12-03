Ansys in United States的招聘专员薪酬P2级别为每year$99K。 查看Ansys总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 12/3/2025
平均总薪酬
等级名称
总计
基本工资
股票
奖金
P1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
P2
$99K
$84K
$10K
$5K
P3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
P4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
33%
年 1
33%
年 2
33%
年 3
在Ansys，RSUs采用3年归属时间表：
33% 归属于 1st-年 (33.00% 年度)
33% 归属于 2nd-年 (33.00% 年度)
33% 归属于 3rd-年 (33.00% 年度)
