Ansys 招聘专员 薪资

Ansys in United States的招聘专员薪酬P2级别为每year$99K。 查看Ansys总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 12/3/2025

平均总薪酬

$100K - $114K
United States
常见范围
可能范围
$87.5K$100K$114K$127K
常见范围
可能范围
平均薪酬按 薪酬按 等级
等级名称
总计
基本工资
股票
奖金
P1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
P2
$99K
$84K
$10K
$5K
P3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
P4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
归属时间表

33%

1

33%

2

33%

3

股票类型
RSU

在Ansys，RSUs采用3年归属时间表：

  • 33% 归属于 1st- (33.00% 年度)

  • 33% 归属于 2nd- (33.00% 年度)

  • 33% 归属于 3rd- (33.00% 年度)



常见问题

Ansys in United States招聘专员职位的最高薪酬套餐为年度总薪酬$127,440。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
Ansys in United States招聘专员职位的年度总薪酬中位数为$87,480。

