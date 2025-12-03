公司目录
Ansys
Ansys 产品经理 薪资

Ansys in Canada的产品经理薪酬包中位数为每yearCA$122K。 查看Ansys总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 12/3/2025

薪酬中位数
company icon
Ansys
Senior Product Manager
Waterloo, ON, Canada
年薪总额
$88K
级别
P3
基本工资
$86.5K
Stock (/yr)
$1.5K
奖金
$0
在职年限
0-1 年
工作经验
2-4 年
职业等级是什么 Ansys?
最新薪资提交
公司

地点 | 日期

职级名称

标签

工作经验年限

总计 / 在该公司

总薪酬

基础薪资 | 股票 (年) | 奖金
未找到薪资数据
实习薪资

归属时间表

33%

1

33%

2

33%

3

股票类型
RSU

在Ansys，RSUs采用3年归属时间表：

  • 33% 归属于 1st- (33.00% 年度)

  • 33% 归属于 2nd- (33.00% 年度)

  • 33% 归属于 3rd- (33.00% 年度)



常见问题

Ansys in Canada产品经理职位的最高薪酬套餐为年度总薪酬CA$129,878。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
Ansys in Canada产品经理职位的年度总薪酬中位数为CA$120,370。

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/ansys/salaries/product-manager.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.