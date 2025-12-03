公司目录
Ansys
Ansys 光学工程师 薪资

查看Ansys总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 12/3/2025

平均总薪酬

$56.4K - $68.2K
United Kingdom
常见范围
可能范围
$52.7K$56.4K$68.2K$71.9K
常见范围
可能范围

归属时间表

33%

1

33%

2

33%

3

股票类型
RSU

在Ansys，RSUs采用3年归属时间表：

  • 33% 归属于 1st- (33.00% 年度)

  • 33% 归属于 2nd- (33.00% 年度)

  • 33% 归属于 3rd- (33.00% 年度)



常见问题

Ansys in United Kingdom光学工程师职位的最高薪酬套餐为年度总薪酬£53,585。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
Ansys in United Kingdom光学工程师职位的年度总薪酬中位数为£39,265。

其他资源

