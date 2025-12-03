Ansys in United States的机械工程师薪酬范围从P2级别的每year$111K到P5级别的每year$284K。 year薪酬 in United States包的中位数总计为$165K。 查看Ansys总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 12/3/2025
等级名称
总计
基本工资
股票
奖金
P1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
P2
$111K
$103K
$1.1K
$7.2K
P3
$164K
$139K
$13.9K
$10.8K
P4
$193K
$140K
$30K
$22.5K
33%
年 1
33%
年 2
33%
年 3
在Ansys，RSUs采用3年归属时间表：
33% 归属于 1st-年 (33.00% 年度)
33% 归属于 2nd-年 (33.00% 年度)
33% 归属于 3rd-年 (33.00% 年度)
