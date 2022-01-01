公司目录
Ansys 薪资

Ansys的薪资范围从低端的软件工程师年度总薪酬$22,287到高端的硬件工程师$190,000。 Levels.fyi 从{{company}}的现任和前任员工那里收集匿名且经过验证的薪资数据。 Ansys. 最后更新： 8/21/2025

$160K

软件工程师
P1 $22.3K
P2 $30K
P3 $49.4K
P4 $45.1K
机械工程师
P2 $110K
P3 $164K
硬件工程师
Median $190K

客户服务
$63.4K
电气工程师
$174K
信息技术专家
$131K
市场营销
$124K
市场运营
$113K
光学工程师
$62.3K
产品经理
$131K
项目经理
$179K
招聘人员
$107K
销售
$133K
销售工程师
$39.3K
技术项目经理
$123K
技术写作者
$87.1K
归属期

33%

1

33%

2

33%

3

股票类型
RSU

在Ansys，RSUs受3年归属期的约束：

  • 33% 归属期 1st- (33.00% 每年)

  • 33% 归属期 2nd- (33.00% 每年)

  • 33% 归属期 3rd- (33.00% 每年)

常见问题

据报道，Ansys最高薪的职位是硬件工程师，年总薪酬为$190,000。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票薪酬和奖金。
据报道，Ansys的年总薪酬中位数为$111,360。

