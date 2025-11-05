公司目录
Anheuser-Busch InBev 软件工程经理 薪资 在New York City Area

Anheuser-Busch InBev in New York City Area的软件工程经理薪酬包中位数为每year$410K。 查看Anheuser-Busch InBev总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 11/5/2025

薪酬中位数
company icon
Anheuser-Busch InBev
Software Engineering Manager
New York, NY
年薪总额
$410K
级别
L4
基本工资
$245K
Stock (/yr)
$55K
奖金
$110K
在职年限
5-10 年
工作经验
5-10 年
职业等级是什么 Anheuser-Busch InBev?
Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
最新薪资提交
添加薪资待遇

公司

地点 | 日期

职级名称

标签

工作经验年限

总计 / 在该公司

总薪酬

基础薪资 | 股票 (年) | 奖金
未找到薪资数据


常见问题

Anheuser-Busch InBev in New York City Area软件工程经理职位的最高薪酬套餐为年度总薪酬$1,070,000。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
Anheuser-Busch InBev in New York City Area软件工程经理职位的年度总薪酬中位数为$410,000。

