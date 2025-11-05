公司目录
Angi
  • New York City Area

Angi 软件工程师 薪资 在New York City Area

Angi in New York City Area的软件工程师薪酬L3级别为每year$226K。 year薪酬 in New York City Area包的中位数总计为$228K。 查看Angi总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 11/5/2025

平均薪酬按 薪酬按 等级
添加薪酬对比等级
等级名称
总计
基本工资
股票
奖金
L1
Software Engineer 1(入门级)
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L2
Software Engineer 2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L3
Senior Software Engineer 1
$226K
$185K
$15.2K
$26K
L4
Senior Software Engineer 2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
最新薪资提交
实习薪资

归属时间表

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

股票类型
RSU

在Angi，RSUs采用4年归属时间表：

  • 25% 归属于 1st- (25.00% 年度)

  • 25% 归属于 2nd- (25.00% 年度)

  • 25% 归属于 3rd- (25.00% 年度)

  • 25% 归属于 4th- (25.00% 年度)



包含职位

后端软件工程师

全栈软件工程师

常见问题

Angi in New York City Area软件工程师职位的最高薪酬套餐为年度总薪酬$248,000。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
Angi in New York City Area软件工程师职位的年度总薪酬中位数为$200,000。

