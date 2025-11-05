Angi in Greater Denver And Boulder Area的软件工程师薪酬范围从L1级别的每year$143K到L4级别的每year$252K。 year薪酬 in Greater Denver And Boulder Area包的中位数总计为$183K。 查看Angi总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 11/5/2025
等级名称
总计
基本工资
股票
奖金
L1
$143K
$126K
$10.7K
$6K
L2
$168K
$148K
$11K
$9.5K
L3
$157K
$153K
$4.8K
$0
L4
$252K
$203K
$34K
$15K
公司
职级名称
工作经验年限
总薪酬
25%
年 1
25%
年 2
25%
年 3
25%
年 4
在Angi，RSUs采用4年归属时间表：
25% 归属于 1st-年 (25.00% 年度)
25% 归属于 2nd-年 (25.00% 年度)
25% 归属于 3rd-年 (25.00% 年度)
25% 归属于 4th-年 (25.00% 年度)