Angel One in Greater Bengaluru的软件工程师薪酬范围从每year₹3.05M到₹6.87M。 year薪酬 in Greater Bengaluru包的中位数总计为₹3.8M。 查看Angel One总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 9/30/2025
等级名称
总计
基本工资
股票
奖金
SDE 1
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
SDE 2
₹3.68M
₹3.27M
₹252K
₹161K
SDE 3
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Staff Engineer
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
公司
职级名称
工作经验年限
总薪酬
|未找到薪资数据
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***