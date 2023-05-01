公司目录
Anchor Health Properties
在这里工作？ 认领您的公司
热门洞察
  • 分享一些关于Anchor Health Properties的独特见解，可能对他人有所帮助（例如：面试技巧、团队选择、独特文化等）。
    • 关于

    Anchor Health Properties is a healthcare real estate development, management, and investment company that focuses exclusively on healthcare facilities. With over 35 years of experience, they prioritize a patient-centric approach and foster strong relationships within healthcare, real estate, and finance. They have completed over $1.7B in development projects, manage over 8.5M square feet, and have invested over $3B in stabilized healthcare facilities. Their success is built upon long-lasting relationships, open communication, and cross-collaboration to drive an integrated, efficient, and successful approach to healthcare real estate.

    https://anchorhealthproperties.com
    官网
    1985
    成立年份
    126
    员工人数
    $10M-$50M
    预估营收
    总部

    在您的收件箱中获取已验证薪资

    订阅已验证的 职位信息.您将通过邮件收到薪酬详情明细。 了解更多

    本网站受reCAPTCHA和谷歌 隐私政策 服务条款 保护。

    推荐职位

      未找到Anchor Health Properties的推荐职位

    相关公司

    • Tesla
    • LinkedIn
    • DoorDash
    • Roblox
    • Pinterest
    • 查看所有公司 ➜

    其他资源