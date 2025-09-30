Anaplan in Greater London Area的软件工程师薪酬范围从P2级别的每year£69.2K到P4级别的每year£121K。 year薪酬 in Greater London Area包的中位数总计为£91K。 查看Anaplan总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 9/30/2025
等级名称
总计
基本工资
股票
奖金
P1
£ --
£ --
£ --
£ --
P2
£69.2K
£63.1K
£0
£6.2K
P3
£83.2K
£74K
£4K
£5.2K
P4
£121K
£92.8K
£18.8K
£8.9K
公司
职级名称
工作经验年限
总薪酬
|未找到薪资数据
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
25%
年 1
25%
年 2
25%
年 3
25%
年 4
在Anaplan，RSUs采用4年归属时间表：
25% 归属于 1st-年 (25.00% 年度)
25% 归属于 2nd-年 (6.25% 季度)
25% 归属于 3rd-年 (6.25% 季度)
25% 归属于 4th-年 (6.25% 季度)