Ampere Computing in United States的软件工程师薪酬范围从L6级别的每year$170K到L8级别的每year$275K。 year薪酬 in United States包的中位数总计为$198K。 查看Ampere Computing总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 9/22/2025
等级名称
总计
基本工资
股票
奖金
L6
$170K
$142K
$17K
$11.3K
L7
$156K
$129K
$0
$26.5K
L8
$275K
$187K
$45.7K
$42.7K
L9
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
公司
职级名称
工作经验年限
总薪酬
|未找到薪资数据
