公司目录
Ampere Computing
在这里工作？ 认领您的公司
    Levels FYI Logo
  • 薪资
  • 硬件工程师

  • 所有硬件工程师薪资

Ampere Computing 硬件工程师 薪资

Ampere Computing in United States的硬件工程师薪酬范围从L6级别的每year$189K到L9级别的每year$364K。 year薪酬 in United States包的中位数总计为$196K。 查看Ampere Computing总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 9/22/2025

平均薪酬按 薪酬按 等级
添加薪酬对比等级
等级名称
总计
基本工资
股票
奖金
L6
$189K
$165K
$0
$23.5K
L7
$172K
$148K
$12.5K
$11.5K
L8
Principal Engineer
$239K
$191K
$20.4K
$27.5K
L9
Senior Principal Engineer
$364K
$227K
$92.5K
$44.5K
查看 4 更多等级
添加薪酬对比等级

$160K

获得应有薪酬，不被忽悠

我们已协商数千份工作邀请，通常实现3万美元以上（有时超过30万美元）的薪酬提升。获得薪酬谈判服务 或您的 简历评估 由真正的专家——每天从事此工作的招聘专员提供服务。

最新薪资提交
添加添加薪资添加薪资待遇

公司

地点 | 日期

职级名称

标签

工作经验年限

总计 / 在该公司

总薪酬

基础薪资 | 股票 (年) | 奖金
未找到薪资数据
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
导出数据查看职位空缺

贡献数据
职业等级是什么 Ampere Computing?

在您的收件箱中获取已验证薪资

订阅已验证的 硬件工程师 职位信息.您将通过邮件收到薪酬详情明细。 了解更多

本网站受reCAPTCHA和谷歌 隐私政策 服务条款 保护。

常见问题

The highest paying salary package reported for a 硬件工程师 at Ampere Computing in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $363,667. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Ampere Computing for the 硬件工程师 role in United States is $204,700.

推荐职位

    未找到Ampere Computing的推荐职位

相关公司

  • Dataminr
  • Rubrik
  • Cloudera
  • Samsara
  • Lattice
  • 查看所有公司 ➜

其他资源