Ampere Computing in United States的硬件工程师薪酬范围从L6级别的每year$189K到L9级别的每year$364K。 year薪酬 in United States包的中位数总计为$196K。 查看Ampere Computing总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 9/22/2025
等级名称
总计
基本工资
股票
奖金
L6
$189K
$165K
$0
$23.5K
L7
$172K
$148K
$12.5K
$11.5K
L8
$239K
$191K
$20.4K
$27.5K
L9
$364K
$227K
$92.5K
$44.5K
