Amgen
  • Tampa-St. Pete (Sarasota) Area

Amgen 软件工程师 薪资 在Tampa-St. Pete (Sarasota) Area

Amgen in Tampa-St. Pete (Sarasota) Area的软件工程师薪酬范围从L3级别的每year$108K到L5级别的每year$152K。 year薪酬 in Tampa-St. Pete (Sarasota) Area包的中位数总计为$129K。 查看Amgen总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 9/30/2025

平均薪酬按 薪酬按 等级
添加薪酬对比等级
等级名称
总计
基本工资
股票
奖金
L3
(入门级)
$108K
$104K
$0
$3.5K
L4
$112K
$102K
$500
$9.4K
L5
$152K
$124K
$10K
$17.5K
L6
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
公司

地点 | 日期

职级名称

标签

工作经验年限

总计 / 在该公司

总薪酬

基础薪资 | 股票 (年) | 奖金
实习薪资

归属时间表

0%

1

33%

2

33%

3

34%

4

股票类型
RSU

在Amgen，RSUs采用4年归属时间表：

  • 0% 归属于 1st- (0.00% 年度)

  • 33% 归属于 2nd- (33.00% 年度)

  • 33% 归属于 3rd- (33.00% 年度)

  • 34% 归属于 4th- (34.00% 年度)



全栈软件工程师

常见问题

The highest paying salary package reported for a 软件工程师 at Amgen in Tampa-St. Pete (Sarasota) Area sits at a yearly total compensation of $153,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Amgen for the 软件工程师 role in Tampa-St. Pete (Sarasota) Area is $125,000.

