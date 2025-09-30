Amgen in San Francisco Bay Area的软件工程师薪酬范围从L5级别的每year$206K到L6级别的每year$254K。 year薪酬 in San Francisco Bay Area包的中位数总计为$212K。 查看Amgen总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 9/30/2025
等级名称
总计
基本工资
股票
奖金
L3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L5
$201K
$155K
$21.5K
$24.5K
L6
$254K
$192K
$19.1K
$43K
公司
职级名称
工作经验年限
总薪酬
0%
年 1
33%
年 2
33%
年 3
34%
年 4
在Amgen，RSUs采用4年归属时间表：
0% 归属于 1st-年 (0.00% 年度)
33% 归属于 2nd-年 (33.00% 年度)
33% 归属于 3rd-年 (33.00% 年度)
34% 归属于 4th-年 (34.00% 年度)