Amgen in Greater Los Angeles Area的软件工程师薪酬范围从L3级别的每year$115K到L6级别的每year$275K。 year薪酬 in Greater Los Angeles Area包的中位数总计为$210K。 查看Amgen总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 9/30/2025
等级名称
总计
基本工资
股票
奖金
L3
$115K
$97K
$8.1K
$9.5K
L4
$145K
$121K
$8.4K
$15.6K
L5
$189K
$149K
$15.1K
$24.3K
L6
$270K
$193K
$28.2K
$48.4K
公司
职级名称
工作经验年限
总薪酬
|未找到薪资数据
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
0%
年 1
33%
年 2
33%
年 3
34%
年 4
在Amgen，RSUs采用4年归属时间表：
0% 归属于 1st-年 (0.00% 年度)
33% 归属于 2nd-年 (33.00% 年度)
33% 归属于 3rd-年 (33.00% 年度)
34% 归属于 4th-年 (34.00% 年度)