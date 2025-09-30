公司目录
Amgen
在这里工作？ 认领您的公司
    Levels FYI Logo
  • 薪资
  • 项目群经理

  • 所有项目群经理薪资

  • San Francisco Bay Area

Amgen 项目群经理 薪资 在San Francisco Bay Area

查看Amgen总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 9/30/2025

我们只需要 4 更多 项目群经理 份提交 Amgen 即可解锁！

邀请您的朋友和社区成员匿名提交薪资信息，不到60秒即可完成。更多数据意味着为您和我们社区的求职者提供更好的洞察！

💰 查看全部 薪资

💪 贡献数据 您的薪资

$160K

获得应有薪酬，不被忽悠

我们已协商数千份工作邀请，通常实现3万美元以上（有时超过30万美元）的薪酬提升。获得薪酬谈判服务 或您的 简历评估 由真正的专家——每天从事此工作的招聘专员提供服务。

最新薪资提交
添加添加薪资添加薪资待遇

公司

地点 | 日期

职级名称

标签

工作经验年限

总计 / 在该公司

总薪酬

基础薪资 | 股票 (年) | 奖金
未找到薪资数据
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
导出数据查看职位空缺

归属时间表

0%

1

33%

2

33%

3

34%

4

股票类型
RSU

在Amgen，RSUs采用4年归属时间表：

  • 0% 归属于 1st- (0.00% 年度)

  • 33% 归属于 2nd- (33.00% 年度)

  • 33% 归属于 3rd- (33.00% 年度)

  • 34% 归属于 4th- (34.00% 年度)



在您的收件箱中获取已验证薪资

订阅已验证的 项目群经理 职位信息.您将通过邮件收到薪酬详情明细。 了解更多

本网站受reCAPTCHA和谷歌 隐私政策 服务条款 保护。

常见问题

The highest paying salary package reported for a 项目群经理 at Amgen in San Francisco Bay Area sits at a yearly total compensation of $150,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Amgen for the 项目群经理 role in San Francisco Bay Area is $120,000.

推荐职位

    未找到Amgen的推荐职位

相关公司

  • HPE
  • Synopsys
  • Illumina
  • Guidewire Software
  • Dexcom
  • 查看所有公司 ➜

其他资源