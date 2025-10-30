American Airlines的信息技术专员薪酬L4级别为每year$123K。 year薪酬包的中位数总计为$116K。 查看American Airlines总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 10/30/2025
公司
职级名称
工作经验年限
总薪酬
|未找到薪资数据
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***