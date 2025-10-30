American Airlines in United States的财务分析师薪酬范围从每year$70K到$130K。 year薪酬 in United States包的中位数总计为$96K。 查看American Airlines总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 10/30/2025
等级名称
总计
基本工资
股票
奖金
L2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L4
$114K
$111K
$0
$3.2K
L5
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
公司
职级名称
工作经验年限
总薪酬
|未找到薪资数据
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***