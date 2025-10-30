公司目录
American Airlines
American Airlines 数据科学家 薪资

American Airlines in United States的数据科学家薪酬范围从L3级别的每year$100K到L4级别的每year$127K。 year薪酬 in United States包的中位数总计为$120K。 查看American Airlines总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 10/30/2025

平均薪酬按 薪酬按 等级
添加薪酬对比等级
等级名称
总计
基本工资
股票
奖金
L2
Associate Data Scientist
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L3
Data Scientist
$100K
$99K
$0
$1.3K
L4
Senior Data Scientist
$127K
$127K
$0
$250
L5
Technical Lead
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
最新薪资提交
职业等级是什么 American Airlines?

常见问题

American Airlines in United States数据科学家职位的最高薪酬套餐为年度总薪酬$139,000。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
American Airlines in United States数据科学家职位的年度总薪酬中位数为$120,000。

