American Airlines in United States的数据分析师薪酬范围从L3级别的每year$86.5K到L4级别的每year$103K。 year薪酬 in United States包的中位数总计为$93K。 查看American Airlines总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 10/30/2025
等级名称
总计
基本工资
股票
奖金
L2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L3
$86.5K
$86.5K
$0
$0
L4
$103K
$103K
$0
$0
L5
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
公司
职级名称
工作经验年限
总薪酬
|未找到薪资数据
