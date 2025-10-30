American Airlines in United States的业务分析师薪酬范围从L2级别的每year$83.8K到L4级别的每year$108K。 year薪酬 in United States包的中位数总计为$109K。 查看American Airlines总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 10/30/2025
等级名称
总计
基本工资
股票
奖金
L2
$83.8K
$82.5K
$0
$1.3K
L3
$101K
$100K
$0
$300
L4
$108K
$107K
$0
$1.4K
L5
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
公司
职级名称
工作经验年限
总薪酬
|未找到薪资数据
