Alteryx in Prague Metropolitan Area的软件工程师薪酬Senior Software Engineer级别为每yearCZK 1.86M。 year薪酬 in Prague Metropolitan Area包的中位数总计为CZK 2.02M。 查看Alteryx总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 9/30/2025
等级名称
总计
基本工资
股票
奖金
Associate Software Engineer
CZK --
CZK --
CZK --
CZK --
Software Engineer
CZK --
CZK --
CZK --
CZK --
Senior Software Engineer
CZK 1.86M
CZK 1.58M
CZK 177K
CZK 105K
Lead Software Engineer
CZK --
CZK --
CZK --
CZK --
公司
职级名称
工作经验年限
总薪酬
|未找到薪资数据
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
33.3%
年 1
33.3%
年 2
33.4%
年 3
在Alteryx，RSUs采用3年归属时间表：
33.3% 归属于 1st-年 (33.30% 年度)
33.3% 归属于 2nd-年 (33.30% 年度)
33.4% 归属于 3rd-年 (33.40% 年度)