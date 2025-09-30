Alteryx in Greater Bengaluru的软件工程师薪酬范围从Associate Software Engineer级别的每year₹2.29M到Lead Software Engineer级别的每year₹7.04M。 year薪酬 in Greater Bengaluru包的中位数总计为₹4.23M。 查看Alteryx总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 9/30/2025
等级名称
总计
基本工资
股票
奖金
Associate Software Engineer
₹2.29M
₹1.84M
₹261K
₹183K
Software Engineer
₹3.41M
₹2.67M
₹512K
₹236K
Senior Software Engineer
₹6.25M
₹4.75M
₹1.28M
₹220K
Lead Software Engineer
₹7.04M
₹5.91M
₹773K
₹361K
公司
职级名称
工作经验年限
总薪酬
|未找到薪资数据
33.3%
年 1
33.3%
年 2
33.4%
年 3
在Alteryx，RSUs采用3年归属时间表：
33.3% 归属于 1st-年 (33.30% 年度)
33.3% 归属于 2nd-年 (33.30% 年度)
33.4% 归属于 3rd-年 (33.40% 年度)