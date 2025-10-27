公司目录
AlphaSense
AlphaSense 销售 薪资

AlphaSense in United Kingdom的销售薪酬包中位数为每year£65.5K。 查看AlphaSense总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 10/27/2025

薪酬中位数
AlphaSense
Sales Development Representative
London, EN, United Kingdom
年薪总额
£45.4K
级别
-
基本工资
£45.4K
Stock (/yr)
£0
奖金
£0
在职年限
0 年
工作经验
10 年
最新薪资提交
归属时间表

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

在AlphaSense，股票/股权授予采用4年归属时间表：

  • 25% 归属于 1st- (25.00% 年度)

  • 25% 归属于 2nd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 归属于 3rd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 归属于 4th- (2.08% 每月)



常见问题

AlphaSense in United Kingdom销售职位的最高薪酬套餐为年度总薪酬£107,654。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
AlphaSense in United Kingdom销售职位的年度总薪酬中位数为£45,377。

