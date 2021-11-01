公司目录
AlphaGrep Securities
AlphaGrep Securities 薪资

AlphaGrep Securities的薪资范围从招聘专员职位的年总薪酬$23,256（低端）到财务分析师职位的$126,120（高端）。 Levels.fyi收集来自{{companyName}}现任和前任员工的匿名且经过验证的薪资数据 AlphaGrep Securities. 最后更新： 11/13/2025

软件工程师
Median $83.7K
数据科学家
Median $108K
财务分析师
Median $126K

招聘专员
$23.3K
软件工程经理
$97.2K
常见问题

AlphaGrep Securities薪资最高的职位是财务分析师，年度总薪酬为$126,120。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
AlphaGrep Securities的年度总薪酬中位数为$97,160。

