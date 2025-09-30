公司目录
Allstate
Allstate 软件工程师 薪资 在Pune Metropolitan Region

Allstate in Pune Metropolitan Region的软件工程师薪酬B2级别为每year₹2.19M。 year薪酬 in Pune Metropolitan Region包的中位数总计为₹3.11M。 查看Allstate总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 9/30/2025

平均薪酬按 薪酬按 等级
添加薪酬对比等级
等级名称
总计
基本工资
股票
奖金
A1
(入门级)
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
A2
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
B1
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
B2
₹2.19M
₹2.03M
₹0
₹162K
最新薪资提交
公司

地点 | 日期

职级名称

标签

工作经验年限

总计 / 在该公司

总薪酬

基础薪资 | 股票 (年) | 奖金
未找到薪资数据
实习薪资

职业等级是什么 Allstate?

包含职位

后端软件工程师

全栈软件工程师

常见问题

The highest paying salary package reported for a 软件工程师 at Allstate in Pune Metropolitan Region sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹4,358,081. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Allstate for the 软件工程师 role in Pune Metropolitan Region is ₹3,114,777.

