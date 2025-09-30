Allstate in India的软件工程师薪酬范围从B1级别的每year₹984K到B2级别的每year₹2.33M。 year薪酬 in India包的中位数总计为₹1.58M。 查看Allstate总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 9/30/2025
等级名称
总计
基本工资
股票
奖金
A1
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
A2
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
B1
₹984K
₹977K
₹0
₹7.5K
B2
₹2.33M
₹2.22M
₹0
₹108K
公司
职级名称
工作经验年限
总薪酬
|未找到薪资数据
