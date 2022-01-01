公司目录
Allen Institute for AI
Allen Institute for AI 薪资

Allen Institute for AI的薪资范围从人力资源职位的年总薪酬$111,976（低端）到企业发展职位的$382,080（高端）。 Levels.fyi收集来自{{companyName}}现任和前任员工的匿名且经过验证的薪资数据 Allen Institute for AI. 最后更新： 11/14/2025

软件工程师
Median $213K
企业发展
$382K
数据科学家
$190K

人力资源
$112K
产品设计师
$132K
销售
$184K
常见问题

Allen Institute for AI薪资最高的职位是企业发展 at the Common Range Average level，年度总薪酬为$382,080。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
Allen Institute for AI的年度总薪酬中位数为$186,898。

