Alarm.com in United States的软件工程师薪酬范围从Software Engineer I级别的每year$114K到Senior Software Engineer级别的每year$179K。 year薪酬 in United States包的中位数总计为$148K。 查看Alarm.com总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 12/3/2025
等级名称
总计
基本工资
股票
奖金
Software Engineer I
$114K
$106K
$5.5K
$2.4K
Software Engineer II
$141K
$125K
$12.9K
$3.3K
Senior Software Engineer
$179K
$150K
$23.6K
$5.6K
Technical Lead
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
公司
职级名称
工作经验年限
总薪酬
|未找到薪资数据
20%
年 1
20%
年 2
20%
年 3
20%
年 4
20%
年 5
0%
年 1
40%
年 2
0%
年 3
40%
年 4
20%
年 5
