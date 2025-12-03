公司目录
Alarm.com
Alarm.com 产品经理 薪资

Alarm.com in United States的产品经理薪酬范围从Product Manager I级别的每year$108K到Product Manager II级别的每year$127K。 year薪酬 in United States包的中位数总计为$120K。 查看Alarm.com总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 12/3/2025

等级名称
总计
基本工资
股票
奖金
Product Manager I
$108K
$103K
$2.6K
$2.5K
Product Manager II
$127K
$120K
$4.2K
$2.3K
Senior Product Manager
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Technical Lead
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
归属时间表

20%

1

20%

2

20%

3

20%

4

20%

5

股票类型
RSU

在Alarm.com，RSUs采用5年归属时间表：

  • 20% 归属于 1st- (20.00% 年度)

  • 20% 归属于 2nd- (20.00% 年度)

  • 20% 归属于 3rd- (20.00% 年度)

  • 20% 归属于 4th- (20.00% 年度)

  • 20% 归属于 5th- (20.00% 年度)

0%

1

40%

2

0%

3

40%

4

20%

5

股票类型
RSU

在Alarm.com，RSUs采用5年归属时间表：

  • 0% 归属于 1st- (NaN% 每期)

  • 40% 归属于 2nd- (40.00% 年度)

  • 0% 归属于 3rd- (NaN% 每期)

  • 40% 归属于 4th- (40.00% 年度)

  • 20% 归属于 5th- (20.00% 年度)



常见问题

Alarm.com in United States产品经理职位的最高薪酬套餐为年度总薪酬$134,250。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
Alarm.com in United States产品经理职位的年度总薪酬中位数为$120,000。

