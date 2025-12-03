Alarm.com in United States的市场运营平均总薪酬范围从每year$75K到$109K。 查看Alarm.com总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 12/3/2025
平均总薪酬
20%
年 1
20%
年 2
20%
年 3
20%
年 4
20%
年 5
0%
年 1
40%
年 2
0%
年 3
40%
年 4
20%
年 5
在Alarm.com，RSUs采用5年归属时间表：
0% 归属于 1st-年 (NaN% 每期)
40% 归属于 2nd-年 (40.00% 年度)
0% 归属于 3rd-年 (NaN% 每期)
40% 归属于 4th-年 (40.00% 年度)
20% 归属于 5th-年 (20.00% 年度)
