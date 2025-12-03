公司目录
Alarm.com
Alarm.com in United States的市场营销平均总薪酬范围从每year$133K到$189K。 查看Alarm.com总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 12/3/2025

平均总薪酬

$150K - $171K
United States
常见范围
可能范围
$133K$150K$171K$189K
常见范围
可能范围

归属时间表

20%

1

20%

2

20%

3

20%

4

20%

5

股票类型
RSU

在Alarm.com，RSUs采用5年归属时间表：

  • 20% 归属于 1st- (20.00% 年度)

  • 20% 归属于 2nd- (20.00% 年度)

  • 20% 归属于 3rd- (20.00% 年度)

  • 20% 归属于 4th- (20.00% 年度)

  • 20% 归属于 5th- (20.00% 年度)

0%

1

40%

2

0%

3

40%

4

20%

5

股票类型
RSU

在Alarm.com，RSUs采用5年归属时间表：

  • 0% 归属于 1st- (NaN% 每期)

  • 40% 归属于 2nd- (40.00% 年度)

  • 0% 归属于 3rd- (NaN% 每期)

  • 40% 归属于 4th- (40.00% 年度)

  • 20% 归属于 5th- (20.00% 年度)



常见问题

Alarm.com in United States市场营销职位的最高薪酬套餐为年度总薪酬$188,800。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
Alarm.com in United States市场营销职位的年度总薪酬中位数为$132,800。

