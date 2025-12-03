公司目录
Alarm.com
在这里工作？ 认领您的公司
    Levels FYI Logo
  • 薪资
  • 硬件工程师

  • 所有硬件工程师薪资

Alarm.com 硬件工程师 薪资

Alarm.com in United States的硬件工程师薪酬包中位数为每year$151K。 查看Alarm.com总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 12/3/2025

薪酬中位数
company icon
Alarm.com
Device Engineer
West McLean, VA
年薪总额
$151K
级别
Senior
基本工资
$121K
Stock (/yr)
$25K
奖金
$5K
在职年限
6 年
工作经验
6 年
职业等级是什么 Alarm.com?
最新薪资提交
添加添加薪资添加薪资待遇

公司

地点 | 日期

职级名称

标签

工作经验年限

总计 / 在该公司

总薪酬

基础薪资 | 股票 (年) | 奖金
未找到薪资数据
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
导出数据查看职位空缺

归属时间表

20%

1

20%

2

20%

3

20%

4

20%

5

股票类型
RSU

在Alarm.com，RSUs采用5年归属时间表：

  • 20% 归属于 1st- (20.00% 年度)

  • 20% 归属于 2nd- (20.00% 年度)

  • 20% 归属于 3rd- (20.00% 年度)

  • 20% 归属于 4th- (20.00% 年度)

  • 20% 归属于 5th- (20.00% 年度)

0%

1

40%

2

0%

3

40%

4

20%

5

股票类型
RSU

在Alarm.com，RSUs采用5年归属时间表：

  • 0% 归属于 1st- (NaN% 每期)

  • 40% 归属于 2nd- (40.00% 年度)

  • 0% 归属于 3rd- (NaN% 每期)

  • 40% 归属于 4th- (40.00% 年度)

  • 20% 归属于 5th- (20.00% 年度)



在您的收件箱中获取已验证薪资

订阅已验证的 硬件工程师 职位信息.您将通过邮件收到薪酬详情明细。 了解更多

本网站受reCAPTCHA和谷歌 隐私政策 服务条款 保护。

常见问题

Alarm.com in United States硬件工程师职位的最高薪酬套餐为年度总薪酬$227,000。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
Alarm.com in United States硬件工程师职位的年度总薪酬中位数为$161,000。

推荐职位

    未找到Alarm.com的推荐职位

相关公司

  • Seagate
  • Fiserv
  • TransUnion
  • UserTesting
  • Harmonic
  • 查看所有公司 ➜

其他资源

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/alarmcom/salaries/hardware-engineer.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.