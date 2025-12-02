Alan in France的产品设计师平均总薪酬范围从每year€65.8K到€93.8K。 查看Alan总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 12/2/2025
平均总薪酬
25%
年 1
25%
年 2
25%
年 3
25%
年 4
在Alan，股票/股权授予采用4年归属时间表：
25% 归属于 1st-年 (25.00% 年度)
25% 归属于 2nd-年 (2.08% 每月)
25% 归属于 3rd-年 (2.08% 每月)
25% 归属于 4th-年 (2.08% 每月)
7 years post-termination exercise window.
