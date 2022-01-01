公司目录
AKQA 薪资

AKQA的薪资范围从低端的产品设计经理年度总薪酬$12,040到高端的软件工程师$130,000。 Levels.fyi 从{{company}}的现任和前任员工那里收集匿名且经过验证的薪资数据。 AKQA. 最后更新： 8/20/2025

$160K

软件工程师
Median $130K
产品设计师
Median $65K
业务分析师
$81.8K

文案
$63.8K
市场营销
$119K
产品设计经理
$12K
项目经理
$112K
软件工程经理
$106K
常见问题

据报道，AKQA最高薪的职位是软件工程师，年总薪酬为$130,000。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票薪酬和奖金。
据报道，AKQA的年总薪酬中位数为$93,899。

